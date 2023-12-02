Hamas says no more hostages released until war ends

‘Let the war take its course. This decision is final. We will not compromise on it.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

As the temporary ceasefire ended and IDF resumed its operation in Gaza, Deputy Hamas chief Saleh Al-Arouri told Al-Jazeera on Saturday night that Hamas won’t release hostages until the IDF ceases military operations in Gaza.

He explained that the remaining hostages are mainly male and are either soldiers or used to serve in the military.

Arouri said that Hamas’ absolute condition for freeing these hostages was a ceasefire and the release of all Palestinian prisoners from Israel’s jails.

“Let the war take its course. This decision is final. We will not compromise on it,” Arouri said.

After nearly a week-long pause in the fighting and the release of 105 civilian hostages, the ceasefire was broken as Hamas refused to release an additional list of names of hostages to be released and fired rockets into Israel.

This action followed a terror attack in Jerusalem on Thursday killing 4 and wounding 6 others.

The IDF continued its military operation in the Gaza strip on Friday.

Currently, there are still 137 people still held prisoner in Gaza, including 115 men 20 men, and two children, according to a government spokesperson.

Almost all of the hostages are Israelis. Eleven are foreign nationals, with eight from Thailand.

In a statement, Prime Minister Netanyahu declared that Hamas, “violated the framework, did not meet its obligation to release all hostage women, and fired rockets at Israel.”

“Amid the return to combat, we stress the government of Israel is committed to achieving the goals of the war — releasing our hostages, eliminating Hamas, and ensuring that Gaza can never again threaten the people of Israel.”