Hamas supporters will be deported from the US – Trump

Trump vows ‘ideological screening’ for migrants applying for US citizenship.

By World Israel News Staff

Former president Donald Trump, who is currently seeking the Republican nomination for the 2024 election, said that he would tighten U.S. immigration standards to ensure that migrants who support the Hamas terror group will be denied admission to the country.

“If you want to abolish the state of Israel, you’re disqualified, if you support Hamas or the ideology behind Hamas, you’re disqualified, and if you’re a communist, Marxist, or fascist, you are disqualified,” Trump was quoted as saying at a rally in Iowa.

He added that migrants already present in the U.S. who are in the citizenship process will be expelled from the country if they express support for Hamas and other terror groups.

“We will aggressively deport resident aliens with jihadist sympathies,” Trump said.

Trump stressed that migrants from “terror-plagued countries” must be subject to “strong ideological screening,” though he did not explain what such a process would entail.

If Trump is re-elected, he said, he would reinstate bans on immigration from Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen “or anywhere else that threatens our security.”

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who has a long history of pro-Israel advocacy, slammed Islamic countries for criticizing Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas, but not offering to resettle displaced Gazans.

We should care about the Palestinian citizens, especially the innocent ones because they didn’t ask for this. But where are the Arab countries? Where are they? Where is Qatar? Where is Lebanon? Where is Jordan? Where is Egypt? Do you know we give Egypt over a billion dollars a year? Why aren’t they opening the gates? Why aren’t they taking the Palestinians?” Haley said during a CNN interview.

“You know why? Because they know they can’t vet them, and they don’t want Hamas in their neighborhood. So why would Israel want them in their neighborhood? So let’s be honest with what’s going on. The Arab countries aren’t doing anything to help the Palestinians because they don’t trust who is right, who is good, who is evil, and they don’t want it in their country.”