Hamas terrorist who abducted Noa Marciano eliminated

IDF soldier Noa Marciano, kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023 and murdered in November. (Courtesy of the family)

The IDF soldier was eventually murdered in November by an Al Shifa Hospital doctor.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

The IDF announced Wednesday that it had eliminated one of the Hamas terrorists who abducted IDF soldier Noa Marciano on October 7.

Abdullah Abu Rialah was a member of Hamas’ Shati Brigade that took part in the massacre of 1,200 and kidnapping of 251 Israelis and foreign nationals during the terrorist organization’s deadly invasion.

The IDF said that his team was specifically responsible for capturing Cpl. Marciano, 19, one of a handful of female IDF lookouts at the Nahal Oz base bordering Gaza who were abducted during the surprise invasion, when their base was overrun by Hamas terrorists who also murdered dozens of soldiers at the site.

Abu Rialah and his northern Gaza brigade had also participated in battles against the IDF after Israel’s ground incursion into the coastal enclave began in late October.

He was killed in an airstrike last week in a joint operation of the Shabak and military intelligence, the army said.

In November, Hamas publicized a propaganda video from October 11th of Marciano speaking, and at the end it cut to an image of her lifeless body.

The terrorists claimed that she had died from an Israeli airstrike, but the IDF confirmed after examining her body that although she had been injured in one, she had not suffered life-threatening injuries.

She had been taken to Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, but instead of treating her, a doctor there shot and murdered the young soldier, IDF Chief Spokesman Rear Adm. Daneil Hagari said after her body was found hidden in the ground nearby when the IDF took over the medical compound in mid-November.

Five more female Nahal Oz lookouts are still in captivity, with their state of health completely unknown.

In the same announcement regarding Abu Rialah, the IDF said that a different airstrike had eliminated a second terrorist who had participated in the October 7th invasion, Iman Khaled Ahmad Abu al-Yahni.

Al-Yahni was a member of the elite Nukhba force that temporarily took over the Erez Crossing in the morning of what Israelis call “the black Sabbath.” Several soldiers were killed during the pitched battles that took place there all day before the IDF regained control of the outpost.