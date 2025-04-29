Hamas terrorist who oversaw October 7th massacre killed in IDF strike

Ali Nidal al-Sarafiti, 44, who was killed in an airstrike in the north Gaza Strip. (X)

IDF and Shin Bet report three prominent Gaza terrorists killed in recent operations, including commander of Hamas’ Nukhba Force unit which carried out the massacre at Kissufim on October 7th, 2023.

By World Israel News Staff

The IDF and Shin Bet continue their series of targeted eliminations of terrorists in the Gaza Strip, the army and Shin Bet internal security agency said in a joint statement Tuesday morning, announcing the killing of a prominent terrorist who planned attacks against Israel and another terrorist who commanded the deadly raid on Kibbutz Kissufim on October 7th, 2023.

Last Thursday, the IDF and Shin Bet eliminated Ali Nidal Hasni Sarafiti in a strike in Gaza City.

The joint statement identified Sarafiti as a senior operative in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terror organization.

Sarafiti had served a prison sentence in Israel from 2002 to 2015 for carrying out terrorist activities on behalf of the PFLP, including providing military training and planning a suicide bombing inside Israel.

After his release, Sarafiti worked to plan terror attacks inside Israeli territory, the army and Shin Bet said.

“Investigations revealed that he maintained contact with terrorists in Judea and Samaria and transferred millions of shekels in terror funds to support the establishment of terror infrastructures and the execution of terrorist attacks,” the joint statement by the IDF and Shin Bet said.

In addition, two other prominent Gaza terrorists were recently eliminated by the IDF and Shin Bet, including Saeed Ami Saeed Abu Hassanein and Mustafa Yousef al-Abed Matouk.

Abu Hassanein served as a commander in Hamas’ elite Nukhba Force in the Deir al-Balah Battalion. He participated in the October 7th invasion of Israel and oversaw the massacre of two dozen Israelis at Kibbutz Kissufim.

Matouk served as the operations officer of Hamas’s Jabaliya Battalion, and was involved in organizing terror activities against IDF forces in the Gaza Strip.