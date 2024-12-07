Hamas trying to locate living hostages ahead of potential deal

Israelis attend an event in memory of the Israelis killed in the October 7 massacre a year ago, and the hostages still held captive by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, at "Hostage Square" in Tel Aviv, October 6, 2024. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Sources say there has been significant ‘progress on the indirect talks for a hostage deal,’ although Hamas says a ceasefire should precede release of hostages.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Arab sources report that Hamas is in the process of locating living hostages prior to negotiations for a ceasefire and a captive-prisoner exchange deal.

Asharq Al-Awsat reports that Hamas is contacting other terror groups holding hostages for updates on the number and conditions of living captives more than a year after they were kidnapped from Israel on October 7th.

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that hostage deal negotiations have entered a “final” phase.

Although Hamas is also inquiring about the bodies of deceased hostages, they are currently focused on updates about hostages that are still alive.

The sources say there has been significant “progress on the indirect talks for a hostage deal,” although Hamas says a ceasefire should precede hostage releases.

“There are several bodies of hostages whose precise location remains unknown, partly because they were killed alongside their captors,” the sources told the London-based newspaper.

“It will take time to determine their exact whereabouts, so a ceasefire would be crucial in helping address this issue,” they continued.

On Saturday morning, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani announced there is “new momentum” in hostage deal negotiations.

After speaking to sources close to US President-elect Donald Trump, Thani said that the differences between Israel’s and Hamas’s positions on the hostage release and ceasefire are “not considerable.”

Egyptian sources report that “several points are still pending,” including governance and rebuilding of the Gaza Strip after the war.

Regarding Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for hostages, Hamas is reportedly demanding that Palestinians who have been charged with severe crimes be released in exchange for every Israeli soldier hostage.

The soldiers will be released in later phases of the hostage deal after “humanitarian” captives are set free in the initial phase.