Hamas violently interrogated female Israeli hostages on past military service

Members of the Hamas and the Islamic Jihad release Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 28, 2023. (Flash90)

Hamas used excessive physical force as well as classic interrogation tactics during hours-long questioning

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli hostages were subjected to violent interrogations regarding their past military service while in Hamas captivity in Gaza, a report from Army Radio revealed following their release last week.

The findings emerged following the release of female hostages under the seven-day truce agreement, with the hostages sharing their experiences with Shin Bet officials upon returning from Gaza.

None of the women were active soldiers or in the reserves.

The hostages, who were primarily from kibbutzim and were familiar with each other, reported that Hamas used excessive physical force as well as classic interrogation tactics during hours-long questioning. The captors focused on extracting information about the hostages’ past military service, and also about each other’s service.

Four hostages in Gaza and one who was presumed to have been captured were pronounced dead on Friday by Israel’s security forces.

The IDF and Shin Bet also announced that they had recovered the body of Ofir Tzarfati, a soldier who was captured on the Re’im base.

The Institute of Forensic Medicine, the Israel Police, and the representatives of the rabbinate identified Tzarfati’s body.