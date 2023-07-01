‘Happy and proud’: Hamas holds first ever weapons exhibit for public

Children eagerly took selfies while brandishing rocket launchers.

By World Israel News Staff

The Hamas terror group showcased its weapons to the public for the first time at an exhibition in Gaza City, drawing hundreds of Palestinians, including children, who eagerly took selfies while brandishing rocket launchers.

Dressed in black balaclavas and tactical camouflage suits, members of the terror group’s armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, interacted with attendees in in Gaza City’s Unknown Soldier’s Square, Agence France-Presse reported.

Hamas extended an invitation through social media and posters in mosques, stating, “Resistance is an image and a memory. Take souvenir photos with many of Al-Qassam’s weapons.”

The showcased weapons included a variety of locally manufactured missiles, “Shihab” drones, rocket-propelled grenade launchers, and Russian-made “Kornet” missiles. The exhibition held in Gaza City on Friday was the first of several scheduled events across the Gaza Strip, allowing public access to military sites typically off-limits to civilians and marking the first instance that the terror group has allowed the public to photograph their weapons openly.

Abu Mohammed Abu Shakian, a Gaza resident, expressed his support, telling AFP: “I came with my family to take photos with the weapons and reinforce the spirit of resistance in our children.”

Shahadeh Dalou, another attendee with his children, saw the exhibition as a sign of nearing liberation.

“Everyone is happy and proud of the Al-Qassam exhibition. We are here because we’re proud of the resistance,” he said, according to AFP.

Bassam Darwish, 58, stated that people were proud to support the Al-Qassam Brigades and the resistance they represent.