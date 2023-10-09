Harvard student groups say ‘Israel to blame’ for Hamas invasion October 9, 2023 Harvard University (Julian J. Giordano/Harvard Crimson via Washington Free Beacon)(Julian J. Giordano/Harvard Crimson via Washington Free Beacon)Harvard student groups say ‘Israel to blame’ for Hamas invasion Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/harvard-student-groups-say-israel-to-blame-for-hamas-invasion/ Email Print Dozens of student organizations at Harvard blame Israel, rather than Hamas, for Gaza’s invasion of Israel and slaughter of 800 Jews. By JNS The Harvard Divinity School student group Jews for Liberation doesn’t mince words in its description on the school’s site. The group “offers warm, creative spiritual and political space for anti-Zionist and non-Zionist Jews, as well as Jews questioning their relationship with Zionism,” it states. Student groups must register annually with the school’s Office of Student Life, which “prioritizes anti-racist and anti-oppressive practices” and “reflects the rich diversity and plurality of our community,” but evidently doesn’t consider avowed anti-Zionists to be oppressive or racist. Jews for Liberation is one of dozens of Harvard student group signatories to a joint statement of Harvard “Palestine solidarity groups on the situation in Palestine.” “We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” the groups state. “The apartheid regime is the only one to blame. Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years,” the groups add. “From systematized land seizures to routine airstrikes, arbitrary detentions to military checkpoints, and enforced family separations to targeted killings, Palestinians have been forced to live in a state of death, both slow and sudden.” Read Jewish organizations decry EU 'antisemitism' following Abramovich report “Even Hamas doesn’t believe these talking points. These are the same students who think words are violence. I’m so ashamed,” wrote Yael Bar tur, a consultant and former NYPD director of social media and digital strategy. “Sick to my stomach.” The signatories are: African American Resistance Organization Amnesty International at Harvard Bengali Association of Students at Harvard College Harvard Act on a Dream Harvard Arab Medical and Dental Student Association Harvard Chan Muslim Student Association Harvard Chan Students for Health Equity and Justice in Palestine Harvard College Pakistan Student Association Harvard Divinity School Muslim Association Harvard Middle Eastern and North African Law Student Association Harvard Graduate School of Education Islamic Society Harvard Graduate Students for Palestine Harvard Islamic Society Harvard Law School Justice for Palestine Harvard Divinity School Students for Justice in Palestine Harvard Jews for Liberation Harvard Kennedy School Bangladesh Caucus Harvard Kennedy School Muslim Caucus Harvard Kennedy School Muslim Women’s Caucus Harvard Kennedy School Palestine Caucus Harvard Kennedy School South Asia Caucus Leadership Harvard Muslim Law School Association Harvard Pakistan Forum Harvard Prison Divest Coalition Harvard South Asian Law Students Association Harvard South Asians for Forward-Thinking Advocacy and Research Harvard TPS Coalition Harvard Undergraduate Arab Women’s Collective Harvard Undergraduate Ghungroo Harvard Undergraduate Muslim Women’s Medical Alliance Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Students Association Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee Middle East and North African Graduate School of Design Student Society Neighbor Program Cambridge Sikhs and Companions of Harvard Undergraduates Society of Arab Students Read Jewish groups accuse California school district of running 'antisemitic' ethnic studies program AntisemitismHamasHarvardOperation Iron Swords