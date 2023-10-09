Harvard student groups say ‘Israel to blame’ for Hamas invasion

Dozens of student organizations at Harvard blame Israel, rather than Hamas, for Gaza’s invasion of Israel and slaughter of 800 Jews.

By JNS

The Harvard Divinity School student group Jews for Liberation doesn’t mince words in its description on the school’s site.

The group “offers warm, creative spiritual and political space for anti-Zionist and non-Zionist Jews, as well as Jews questioning their relationship with Zionism,” it states.

Student groups must register annually with the school’s Office of Student Life, which “prioritizes anti-racist and anti-oppressive practices” and “reflects the rich diversity and plurality of our community,” but evidently doesn’t consider avowed anti-Zionists to be oppressive or racist.

Jews for Liberation is one of dozens of Harvard student group signatories to a joint statement of Harvard “Palestine solidarity groups on the situation in Palestine.”

“We, the undersigned student organizations, hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” the groups state.

“The apartheid regime is the only one to blame. Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years,” the groups add. “From systematized land seizures to routine airstrikes, arbitrary detentions to military checkpoints, and enforced family separations to targeted killings, Palestinians have been forced to live in a state of death, both slow and sudden.”

“Even Hamas doesn’t believe these talking points. These are the same students who think words are violence. I’m so ashamed,” wrote Yael Bar tur, a consultant and former NYPD director of social media and digital strategy. “Sick to my stomach.”

The signatories are: