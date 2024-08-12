Hezbollah capable of Oct. 7th-style invasion – IDF officers

UN peacekeepers next to Hezbollah and Lebanese flags on the border with Israel. (AP/Hussein Malla)

Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force could storm the border and infiltrate communities in northern Israel, warn senior IDF commanders.

By World Israel News Staff

Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force could carry out a cross-border onslaught similar to the October 7th massacre, which would see hundreds or thousands of terrorists infiltrate Israeli communities from Lebanon, warned senior Israeli army officers.

The officers, who spoke anonymously to Hebrew-language outlet Walla, are concerned that the military’s top brass has not effectively dealt with the threat of a ground invasion of northern Israel by Hezbollah.

“Why hasn’t Hezbollah done this yet? Because they have chosen not to. But anyone who thinks that Hezbollah isn’t training to infiltrate Israeli territory with squadrons of terrorists is mistaken,” one officer, from the IDF’s Northern Command, told Walla.

“The working assumption for everyone should be that Hezbollah is capable of infiltrating, planting a flag in a community or an IDF post on the border, and burning several buildings,” another commander told the outlet.

“For them, this could be seen as a victory. We must not forget that this is a terrorist organization. Such an action could impact the entire area and terrorize the residents of the [northern] region.”

Although some 400 Hezbollah members have been killed in Israeli airstrikes over the past 10 months, the terror group has not been deterred by those losses, the officers said.

Intelligence sources told Walla that while a significant number of those slain were members of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, the group is still regularly approaching the border with Israel.

Their proximity to the border suggests that may still be planning a mass infiltration into Israel, though the northern border-adjacent communities are largely evacuated.

Israel is currently girding for a retaliatory attack from Hezbollah, nearly two weeks after an IDF airstrike in Beirut killed a senior commander in the terror group, Fuad Shukar.

Jerusalem is also expecting an attack from Iran, following the assassination of Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

It’s unclear if Hezbollah and Iran will coordinate their attacks, or launch separate assaults.