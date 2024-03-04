Hezbollah chief’s grandson killed in Israeli airstrike: report

Hassan Nasrallah’s grandson reportedly killed alongside two other terrorists; Hezbollah has yet to confirm or deny identity of slain operatives.

By World Israel News Staff

The grandson of Hezbollah head Hassan Nasrallah was one of three terrorists killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Sunday, according to Syrian radio news station Voice of the Capital.

Abbas Ahmed Khalil, Nasrallah’s grandson, a member of the Hezbollah-allied, Iranian-backed Imam Hossein militia, was reportedly killed in the Lebanese border version of Naquora.

Hezbollah has yet to confirm or deny Khalil’s death, though other Arabic language media outlets have also reported that he was killed.

The Israeli army confirmed that it had successfully carried out the strike and killed three terrorist operatives in the area, but did not comment regarding the identity of the slain men.

The air force “struck a vehicle in southern Lebanon, in which a number of terrorists who launched rockets into Israeli territory were driving,” the military said in a statement.

“Hezbollah and the Imam Hossein militia are dragging Lebanon into paying dearly on behalf of Hamas and ISIS,” said IDF Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on social media platform X.

“The IDF is on alert to respond with force against anyone attempting to threaten security in the north.”

Since Hamas’ massacres on Oct. 7th, Hezbollah has fired thousands of rockets into northern Israel. At least ten soldiers and six civilians have been killed by the near-daily rocket fire from the terror group, and some 80,000 Israelis in communities along the Lebanese border have been evacuated.

While the U.S. and France have floated several truce options, which would see the end of fighting in exchange for Hezbollah to move its troops north of the Litani River, the terror group has so far rejected all ceasefire proposals.

Hezbollah has said it will stop firing at northern Israel, should Jerusalem reach a ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said that “in the event of a temporary truce in Gaza, we will increase the fire in the north, and will continue until the full withdrawal of Hezbollah and the return of the residents to their homes.”