Hezbollah denies fighting alongside Russia in Ukraine

Moscow reportedly has 40,000 Syrian recruits ready to fight in Ukraine.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah is denying reports that members of the Iran-backed terror group are fighting in Ukraine alongside Russian forces.

“No one from Hezbollah, neither a fighter nor an expert, went to this arena or any of the arenas of these wars,” Nasrallah told the Hezbollah-run TV station, Al Mayadeen.

Earlier in March, Russian President approved 16,000 volunteers from around the Middle East to join his war effort. That has reportedly grown into a force of 40,000 Syrians.

According to state-run Russian media reports, Syria and Russia have an agreement allowing active duty Syrian soldiers to join the fighting in Ukraine and that the Russian military has opened up several recruitment offices in Syria.

Western intelligence assessments cited by the Washington Post suggest that the Russian military is losing an estimated 1,000 men each week to death or injuries as the invasion appears to drag into stalemate.