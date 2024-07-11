Hezbollah drone attack leaves one critically wounded in northern Israel

Hezbollah suicide drone hits kibbutz in Israel’s Western Galilee area, critically wounding a man in his 30s.

By World Israel News Staff

One man was critically injured in a suicide drone strike carried out by the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror organization on northwestern Israel Thursday.

Hezbollah terrorists operating out of southern Lebanon launched multiple explosive-laden unmanned aircraft towards northern Israel Thursday morning.

While Israel’s defense network managed to shoot down several of the drones after they crossed into Israeli airspace, at least one managed to evade interception and reach its target, hitting Kibbutz Kabri in the western Galilee, 1.5 miles east of the city of Nahariya, near the border with Lebanon.

“Following the sirens that sounded in the Western Galilee area in the past hour, several UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory and they fell in the Western Galilee area,” any Israeli army spokesperson said.

“In addition, following the sirens that sounded at 10:41 in the Upper Galilee area, a number of suspicious aerial targets were identified from Lebanon towards Israeli territory and they were successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.”

One injury was reported in the attack, with the victim, roughly 30 years of age, reportedly critically injured.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom were dispatched to the scene to treat the injured man before evacuating him to a local hospital.

The Hezbollah drone strikes were accompanied by rocket attacks which Hezbollah said were “in response to Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon.”

Thursday’s drone strike comes two days after a Hezbollah rocket hit an Israeli car in the Golan Heights, killing two civilians.

The two victims were later identified as 46-year-old Nir Baranes and his wife, 46-year-old Noa Baranes, residents of Kibbutz Ortal.

The couple are survived by their three children, who were not harmed in the attack.