Hezbollah rocket hits private home in northern Israel, killing one

Israeli security forces at the scene where a rocket fired from Lebanon into Northern Israel hit the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, May 10, 2024. Photo by (Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

Man in his 30s killed as Hezbollah barrage pounds northern Israel, including hit on home in kibbutz.

By World Israel News Staff

A man in his 30s was killed Tuesday afternoon, when a rocket launched by Hezbollah terrorists operating out of southern Lebanon exploded in the yard of his home at Kibbutz HaGoshrim in northern Israel.

The victim sustained severe shrapnel wounds from the blast, leaving him fatally injured.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene to treat the victim.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him, paramedics were ultimately forced to declare the man dead at the scene.

Reshef Nuriel, a United Hatzalah volunteer emergency first responder who arrived at the scene, said: “I performed CPR together with an intensive care ambulance team on a man about 30 years old who, according to bystanders, was hit by rocket shrapnel. Unfortunately, after prolonged resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced dead.”

Tuesday’s rocket attack was part of a larger barrage by Hezbollah terrorists targeting northern Israel.

At approximately 2:53, rocket launches were detected in southern Lebanon targeting Kfar Yuval, Ma’ayan Baruch, Tel Hai, Kfar Giladi, Shear Yeshuv, Beit Hillel, Kiryat Shmona, HaGoshrim, and Dafna.

An hour later, aerial incursions by terrorist drone aircraft were reported across the northern frontier.

The IDF said at least 10 rocket launches were recorded, adding that Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense network intercepted most of the incoming projectiles.

In response to the attack, IDF artillery shelled Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israeli warplanes bombed a Hezbollah position in Jibchit.

The deadly rocket attack on HaGoshrim comes days after a rocket launched by Hezbollah terrorists struck a soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, killing 12 children and youths, and injuring dozens more.