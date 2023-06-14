Hillary Clinton sends fundraising pitch after Trump indicted for crime she committed

After being caught in 2016 mishandling classified documents on her devices and private service, Clinton uses indictment of Trump for mishandling classified documents to boost her PAC. Op-ed.

By Andrew Stiles, The Washington Free Beacon

Former president Donald Trump said Thursday that the Biden administration has indicted him for mishandling classified documents, a crime Hillary Clinton committed by operating a private email server as secretary of state.

Clinton responded to the news of Trump’s indictment by asking for money. The failed presidential candidate posted a link on Twitter urging followers to buy “limited-edition” hats emblazoned with the #Resistance catchphrase, “But Her Emails.”

The hats are available for purchase via Clinton’s political action committee, Onward Together, which purports to “strengthen democracy” and “fight for our shared progressive values.”

In 2016, FBI director James Comey excoriated Clinton’s “extremely careless” handling of highly classified information but declined to prosecute her for endangering our national security.

Why it matters

No one wants to hear Hillary Clinton gloat about being above the law. She needs to go away.

Trump ended Clinton’s lifelong dream of becoming president by defeating her in the 2016 election, which is (and always will be) extremely funny.