Hitler survived WWII and escaped to Argentina, ex-CIA agent claims

Former CIA agent says bombshell evidence set to be released from Argentina boosting theory that the Nazi dictator faked his death in 1945 and escaped to South America.

By World Israel News Staff

Bombshell evidence corroborating theories that Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler survived World War II and escaped to South America are set to be released, upending the mainstream historical narrative of the end of the war in Europe, a former Central Intelligence Agent is claiming.

On Sunday, Britain’s The Daily Mail published a report citing 72-year-old former CIA agent Robert Baer, who worked for 21 years with the American intelligence agency.

According to Baer, a set of documents are slated to be released in Argentina which provide evidence of a secret arrangement made between Hitler and the military junta led by Colonel Juan Perón which ruled Argentina in 1945.

That arrangement, Baer claims, included providing refuge to the German leader after he was allegedly smuggled out of Europe to the Western Hemisphere.

Mainstream history records that Hitler shot and killed himself on April 30th, 1945, while holed up in a bunker in Berlin as Soviet forces laid siege to the city.

The charred remains of two bodies were later found by Soviet troops, and were identified as Hitler and his wife Eva Braun, the latter having died of cyanide poisoning.

Soviet forensics investigators concluded that the remains did indeed belong to Hitler and his long-time companion, whom he married shortly before their deaths.

Nevertheless, lingering questions regarding the physical evidence – most of which was destroyed in 1970 – fueled rumors and conspiracy theories that Hitler had in fact survived the war and escaped to South America.

A number of prominent Nazi officials – including Adolf Eichmann, Josef Mengele, Erich Priebke, Walter Rauff, Klaus Barbie, and Eduard Roschmann – did in fact find their way to South America, finding refuge in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, and Bolivia, further fueling theories that Hitler managed to escape Germany.

Baer claims that Argentinian documents slated for release highlight not only Hitler’s presence in the South American country, but also his plan to build a “Fourth Reich,” the construction of a Nazi hideout in the Misiones province – unearthed in 2015 – a nuclear fusion project run by a Nazi scientist.

Despite the widespread belief that Hitler was in fact dead, the U.S. government took reports of his possible survival seriously, Baer said.

This is not the first indication that the CIA probed the possibility of Hitler’s survival.

Agency files declassified in 2017 revealed that the CIA received a photograph in 1955 showing a man in Columbia who appeared to be Hitler, and that a 1945 dossier showed evidence of a potential safehouse prepared for the Nazi leader in La Falda, Argentina.