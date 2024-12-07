How California stole Trump’s popular vote majority

After the election, Trump’s share of the vote dropped from 40% to 38%, a slight decline that Democrats and the media are using to argue he didn’t win the popular vote and lacks a mandate.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

December is here, the election has been over for a month, Trump has picked out his cabinet and California is still counting the votes. And will go on counting them until the Dems win.

Considering Trump’s landslide victory, California had a difficult task ahead of it, but it has already managed to flip the seats held by Rep. Mike Garcia, and Rep. Michelle Steel and just stole the seat held by Rep. John Duarte.

In Duarte’s 13th congressional district, California Dems have taken a month to count a little over 210,000 votes. That’s an impressive achievement considering that the proverbial Florida Man seems able to count the votes on Election night. Even third world countries seem to do it.

It took Democrats ‘counting’ a full 3 weeks to get the Democrat challenger to finally take a lead. Four weeks later, they are declaring victory after finally having ‘found’ enough ballots.

Garcia, Steel and Duarte were all leading on Election night until late-arriving mail drop ballots showed up.

California Democrats flipping three seats matches the dubious accomplishment of their New York counterparts who also flipped three seats.

That’s a striking achievement since Kamala had actually dropped down 3 million votes from Biden’s 2020 numbers in California and New York. In California alone, Kamala was down 1.9 million and yet somehow three red seats turned blue.

This mysterious ‘blue wave’ arrived even as voters statewide defied Democrats and the media to vote for Prop 36, to make crime illegal alien, and rejected a variety of lefty propositions including Prop 6, 32 and 33, and it arrived not in liberal areas, but in swing districts.

California tilted right, yet somehow swing districts tilted left to unseat House Republicans.

Not only that but after the election, based on the numbers at the time, California Republicans expected to pick up four seats in CA-9 CA-21, CA,47 and CA-49. They ended up not only picking up no seats, but also losing 3 out of 5 Republican House seats in the election.

This incredible blue wave in which Democrats won 7 out of 9 House seats came even as the overall numbers showed that California had tilted right and Democrats were underperforming.

Even more incredibly, California Dems somehow won these seats well after the election.

The late-arriving blue wave had consequences beyond whittling down the House Republican majority, it’s also being used to steal President Trump’s landslide and national mandate.

After the election, Trump had won 40% of the vote and he’s now at 38% and counting. The difference may be slight, but it’s part of the math that Democrats and their media are using to argue that he didn’t really win the popular vote and doesn’t actually have a mandate.

Since the election, Kamala has ‘picked up’ over 3.5 million votes in California.

Those 3.5 million votes were crucial to arguing that Trump did not win the majority of the popular vote, but 49.97% (at current count) of the popular vote.

What may seem like a trivial exercise is already percolating through the media and the Democrats who will not only insist on it going forward, who will fact check and censor anyone who disagrees, but will also be used to argue that Trump does not have a popular mandate and that they have the right to undermine him.

How much of a difference does 0.03% make? Enough to argue that Trump is an illegitimate president and that the Democrats don’t need to back down from a leftist extremist agenda.

The last time the Democrats had lost the popular vote was 2004. The defeat led to a reassessment that marked the end of normative party politics and the rise of Obama.

Kamala’s 2024 defeat two decades later could mark the end of the era of Obama politics. Kamala had been touted as the new Obama, her campaign had been run by Obama veterans and she had relied on the Obamas to make the closing argument for her ahead of the election.

Unlike 2016, the Democrats reacted with shock to not only an electoral defeat, but their rejection by most of the country. There was talk that wokeness might be over, that transgender politics needed to be reconsidered and that the party had been dragged much too far to the left.

Stealing Trump’s popular vote mandate not only undermines him, but assures the Democrats that they do not need to change anything because they did not ‘really’ lose the popular vote.

As thin as the excuse may be, Democrats will be looking for any reason not to change.

Kamala’s defeat was not just a rejection of the party, but of California Democrat politics. Not only was Kamala a native daughter of the state, but her campaign was a California Democrat one.

No presidential candidate had ever staked their entire campaign’s closing argument on abortion. None had endorsed legalizing illegal migration in every way right down to using taxpayer money to pay for sex changes for illegal alien criminals. California had helped Kamala lose in 2024.

California Democrats believe that they are the future of the party. Gov. Gavin Newsom polls as the highest ranked new 2028 contender and has convened a special legislative session to ‘Trump proof’ California. And by stealing the election, California is showing it’s still the future.

The 2024 election was overall conducted in a more legitimate fashion in swing states. Efforts by Pennsylvania Democrats to count illegitimate and undated ballots were shut down by courts.

But California Democrats have decided to be a shining example to the party that there is no reason to conduct legitimate elections when they still have an army of ballot harvesters.

Every bad trend comes out of California and the state’s Democrat machine is showing its counterparts across the country that the answer isn’t change, but totalitarianism.

From bans on voter ID to funding an army of organizers to conduct voter outreach and turnout to a process that ‘counts’ and finds votes into the winter, California is a model of abusing the system, tainting the results, repressing the voters, and suppressing political change.

Looking to 2028, Democrats will have a choice between moderation and extremism, between trying to realign the party with the majority of Americans, or with building an even bigger mousetrap to steal elections. California is making the case for election rigging and extremism.

And even though it may not be a swing state, the blatant corruption of California’s election abuses show that it poses a threat not only to voters in the state, but to the entire country.

2024 rolled back the steal but the path to restoring election integrity runs through California.