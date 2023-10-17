Hundreds dead after Hamas rocket hits Gaza hospital

IDF says Gaza hospital appears to have been hit by Hamas rocket – not IDF airstrike.

By JNS

A failed Hamas rocket launch killed hundreds of Palestinians on Tuesday night at the Al Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

“According to a preliminary investigation, the attack on the hospital was not from our forces,” the IDF said in a statement cited by Israeli media.

Hamas had charged that “the massacre at the Baptist Hospital is a crime of genocide,” and called on Arab and Islamic countries to “intervene immediately.”

The terror group also urged Arabs in Judea and Samaria to attack Israeli forces to “avenge the massacre.”

Footage circulating on social media showed a Hamas rocket misfiring, crashing into the Gaza Strip. It is unclear if the rocket in question was the projectile which struck the hospital.

The explosion rocked the hospital as Palestinian terrorists in Gaza fired heavy barrages of rockets at southern and central Israel, with alarms sounding in major cities, including Rishon Letzion, Petach Tikvah, Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan and Bat Yam.

Hamas’s Izzad-Din al-Qassam Brigades said it targeted the northern Israeli city of Haifa with an R-160 long-range rocket.

Hamas and other Gaza-based terror groups fire rockets from within residential areas in the enclave, with weapons often placed inside or near hospitals and other public buildings.

During the May 2021 Gaza conflict, some 15 percent of all rockets launched by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fell short inside Gaza, killing many Palestinians inside the enclave.