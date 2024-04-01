Hundreds of bibles set ablaze on Easter Sunday after Tennessee pastor’s Israel trip

Hundreds of bibles burned outside of a Tennessee church on Easter Sunday (YouTube screenshot)

Pastor Greg Locke wrote, ‘It was quite the scene to wake up to on my first morning back from Israel.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Early on Easter Sunday, a trailer with hundreds of Bibles was set on fire outside of a Tennessee church right after the pastor had returned from a trip to Israel.

At 6 am the Mount Juliet Police Department and Fire Department swiftly responded to a trailer fire close to the entrance of the Global Vision Church.

On Facebook, Global Vision pastor Greg Locke wrote, “It was quite the scene to wake up to on my first morning back from Israel.”

He added that the security cameras caught images of a man dropping off the trailer of Bibles before setting them ablaze.

The tone of pastor Locke’s social media post was rather calm as he wrote, “Despite the ordeal, It’s going to be a great day in the Lord.”

Locke added, “It was strange because he [the suspect] had his blinkers on and he scotched the wheels and everything.”

“He was very meticulous, so he had to be very courageous to do what he did,” he explained.

“We’ve had people do things to our building, we’ve been vandalized a number of times, hence why we have to have security, but never 200 Bibles being burned.”

Although it’s uncertain whether the act of vandalism was in any way connected with the pastor’s trip to Israel, many Christians have condemned Israel’s role in its war with Hamas.

An open letter to President Joe Biden signed by 140 Christian leaders from various denominations around the world called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The letter was written by Churches for Middle East Peace and is intended to reach global leaders during the Christian Holy Week, culminating in Easter.

In addition, an Easter service at the legendary St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York was interrupted by pro-Palestinian protestors who brandished flags and stood in the way of clergy and worshippers before they were forcefully escorted out of the building.