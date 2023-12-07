Hundreds of IDF soldiers in Gaza sustain eye injuries, many lose vision

The injuries were mainly caused by soldiers not wearing protective gear designed to shield their eyes from injury.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Hundreds of IDF soldiers serving in Gaza are suffering from eye injuries, and, in 10-15% of cases, are losing their vision in one or both eyes according to a KAN news report on Wednesday.

The injuries were mainly caused by soldiers not wearing protective gear intended to shield their eyes from injury.

Direct causes of injuries included shrapnel in the eye, recoil, or the backward momentum from firing a gun, or direct hits from terrorists.

Since October 7, 40 soldiers have been treated at the Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva.

This week alone, 5 were admitted to Soroka with severe eye injuries and two of them have undergone eye surgery.

The IDF responded to the KAN news report, stating that there is no lack of protective gear for soldiers.

A team of ophthalmologists from Soroka Medical Center created a short video reminding soldiers about eye safety and wearing protective gear correctly.

In the past week since the ceasefire, the IDF has intensified its campaign in Gaza, which marks the third phase of the war.

Earlier this week, the IDF focused on above and below-ground terror targets in the Khan Yunis sector of southern Gaza where four Hamas battalions are stationed.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari added,”At the same time, we are fighting in northern Gaza in the heart of Shejaiya and Jabalia, destroying underground targets and killing terrorists,” he said. Targets that can be struck are hit, and the remainder of Hamas’s terror squads are confronted when they engage on the ground and attack the IDF.”

Hagari said 138 hostages are still being held in Gaza, adding that one person was added to this list after the military concluded that a missing person was, in fact, kidnapped.

“We are under a moral obligation to return them all home,” he stated.