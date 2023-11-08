Hundreds of survivors’ testimonies and 50,000 videos reveal rape, torture, infanticide were Hamas’ weapons of horror

During interrogations, terrorists told investigators that they were told to kill babies and young children – and were further given special dispensation within Islamic law – because they would grow up to become IDF soldiers.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel Police’s special Lahav 433 unit on Wednesday announced that the testimonies of over 700 survivors of the October 7th massacre, together with 50,000 videos of the attack, proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that rape, mutilation, infanticide, and torture were tactics used by Hamas terrorists to maximize fear and suffering.

One female survivor described a woman being repeatedly raped in front of her and eventually shot in the head. In many cases, victims were tortured or their bodies were mutilated after death to maximize the horror.

During interrogations, terrorists told investigators that they were told to kill babies and young children – and were further given special dispensation within Islamic law – because they would grow up to become IDF soldiers. They were further told they could rape women, and even rape dead women. Terrorists were split up into groups and given specific tasks. They would not be told what other groups were doing to avoid the possibility of betraying Hamas’ master plan if captured.

Lahav 433, working together with Shin Bet security agency, the IDF, and the attorney general’s office, are conducting thorough investigations into the atrocities to preserve a record of the tragedy and also to provide evidence for the criminal prosecutions of terrorists down the line.

One Mossad officer compared the investigations to the Eichmann case but with the marked distinction of employing modern technology and advanced forensics techniques. Investigators are matching suspects with their crimes using video footage, facial recognition technology, victims’ testimonies and terrorists’ confessions.

Victims have also been encouraged to upload their testimonies digitally through a special application provided by investigators. Lahav 433 is matching stories with suspects with the help of thousands of terrorists’ phones which they recovered after the massacre.