‘I am going to die a martyr’s death’ – top terrorist killed in IDF raid

“I am begging and pleading with you not to put down your weapons,” the terrorist told his associates in a voice recording made during the firefight.

By World Israel News Staff

The head of the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the armed branch of Fatah, was killed during an Israeli military raid in the Palestinian Authority-controlled Samaria city of Nablus (Schechem) on Tuesday morning, an IDF spokesman announced.

Ibrahim Nabulsi, who was nicknamed the “lion of Nablus” and was notorious for repeatedly escaping arrest, evading an IDF raid as recently as July, was killed inside his home during a massive firefight with Israeli troops.

According to Palestinian news outlets, Nabulsi and another terrorist were killed during the battle. The Palestinian Authority health ministry said that some 40 Palestinians were wounded, four of them seriously, during the exchange of fire.

In a joint statement, the IDF, Border Police, and Shin Bet security agency confirmed that Nabulsi and an additional man had been killed. No Israeli forces were injured in the clash.

Notably, just before he was killed, Nabulsi recorded a voice message which he sent to his associates. The message is currently making the rounds on Palestinian social media.

“I love my mother. I am now a martyr and I am going to die a martyr’s death,” Nabulsi said.

He then encouraged fellow terrorists not to surrender to Israeli forces. “I am begging and pleading with you not to put down your weapons,” he is heard saying in the recording.

According to Hebrew-language media reports, the Israeli troops used the so-called “pressure cooker” method, in which they surrounded the structure in which Nabulsi was hiding and called upon him to voluntarily surrender.

Security forces eventually used shoulder-held missiles to force an entry in Nabulsi’s home.

Amir Avivi, CEO and founder of the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF), an Israeli NGO comprising thousands of former security officers, told JNS in July that Nabuli’s day of reckoning would come.

“It’s clear that eventually the IDF will catch up with him,” he said.