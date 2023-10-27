‘I want to stop this interview’ – Hamas representative walks out of BBC interview when asked about slaughter of Israelis

Hamas spokesperson cuts interview with BBC short after being asked about the massacre of Israeli civilians on October 7th.

By World Israel News Staff

A spokesperson for the Hamas terrorist organization stormed out of an interview with the BBC Thursday, after he was asked to respond to Hamas atrocities against Israeli civilians in southwestern Israel on October 7th.

Ghazi Hamad, a senior representative for the terror group, sat down for an interview with the BBC Thursday, accusing Israel of engaging collective punishment against Gaza civilians during the ongoing siege and air campaign following the massacre of over 1,400 Israelis on October 7th, and the continuing rocket attacks from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Hamad claimed that Hamas had not intentionally harmed any Israeli civilians, despite video footage taken from dash cameras and body cameras used by Hamas terrorists during the October 7th invasion, in which the terrorists can be seen throwing grenades into rooms full of civilians, shooting civilians at point blank range, firing indiscriminately into homes.







Remains of the victims from the massacres show signs of torture, mutilation, and in some cases rape. Dozens of babies and young children – including at least one newborn – were either burned alive or decapitated during the massacres.

Some 250 Israelis, nearly all of them civilians attending a music festival, were found massacred outside of Re’im, four miles from the Gaza frontier.

When pressed on the issue of Hamas’ mass killings of civilians, Hamad cut the interview short and walked out.

“I want to stop this interview,” Hamad said, removing his microphone.

Immediately after Hamad ended the interview, the BBC spoke with former Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, who rejected Hamad’s claims and said the evidence for Hamas atrocities was overwhelming – and horrific.

“I almost threw up on him physically. There were cameras on the monsters’ helmets. All the horrors are documented.”