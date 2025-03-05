IAF drone strike kills top Hezbollah naval commander

An IAF drone strike on a Hezbollah terrorist's vehicle, on March 4th, 2025 (Screenshot/X)

Images of an upside, burning car posted online by Lebanese media outlets showed the aftermath of the strike.



By World Israel News Staff

A Hezbollah naval commander planning attacks against the Jewish State was assassinated in a drone strike, the Israeli Air Force confirmed in a statement.

Hather Said Hashem was the officer responsible for the naval operations of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, according to the Israeli military.

“Hashem’s activities were a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens, and blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the army added in the statement.

The IDF posted a video of the strike on its official X account, which targeted Hashem’s vehicle as he drove near Tyre, Lebanon.

Images of an upside, burning car posted online by Lebanese media outlets showed the aftermath of the strike.

As of March 2025, a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon is still in effect.

Under the terms of the agreement, Israel may take action against terrorists who pose an imminent threat to its security.

In mid-February, IDF troops withdrew from southern Lebanon, with the exception of five key border outposts.

Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel would maintain a presence in the region for the time being.

“There is a buffer zone. It wasn’t easy but I stood my ground, and we received a green light from the United States. We gave them a map, and we are staying indefinitely – this is situation-dependent, not time-dependent,” Katz said at a defense conference, in a summary of his remarks released by his office.

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the areas in Lebanon where IDF soldiers remain “strategic high points” that are “necessary for our security.”

Saar said that Israel would “temporarily” remain at those outposts, until “Lebanon fully implements its side of the deal.”

Under the agreement, Lebanon must clear its southern border region with Israel of all Hezbollah operatives – a task which it is likely incapable of achieving.