IDF again demolishes terrorist’s home after PA finances its rebuilding

Qanba’s residence “was previously demolished by IDF troops in April 2018, and was later rebuilt, and was therefore demolished again,” said the Israeli statement.

By World Israel News Staff

IDF troops, along with Israel Border Police forces, have again demolished the residence of Palestinian terrorist Ahmad Qanba in the Jenin refugee camp on Thursday, according to an Israeli military statement.

The terrorist was “a member of the squad that committed the shooting attack in the Nablus district which occurred in January 2018 in which Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered,” said the IDF.

Israel maintains a policy of demolishing homes of terrorists and their families as a deterrent, hoping that terrorists will be less likely to carry out attacks if they know their families will also be harmed. The Palestinian Authority has been known to finance the rebuilding of the demolished structures.

Qanba’s residence “was previously demolished by IDF troops along with Border Police forces in April 2018, and was later rebuilt, and was therefore demolished again,” said the Israeli statement.

There has been a longstanding tension between the Israeli security and legal establishments as demolitions are often significantly delayed when the matter is taken to court by families of terrorists and pro-Palestinian advocacy groups.

The Israeli military believes that demolitions are more effective when allowed to proceed soon after the terror attacks have taken place.

The demolitions of Qanba’s residence took place “after the rejection of a petition filed by the terrorist’s family to the High Court against the order to demolish the residence [in 2018], as well as against the demolition of the rebuilt residence,” notes the IDF.

The Israeli military says that rioting erupted in the refugee camp during the demolition operation and that its troops came under fire, though no soldiers were hurt. “Riot-dispersal” means, including “live fire,” were used to quell the disturbances, said the IDF.

The pro-Palestinian International Middle East Media Center claimed that one Palestinian was killed and at least seven others were injured, including a Palestinian Authority police officer, after the Israeli security forces entered the camp.

The IDF says that the matter is under investigation.