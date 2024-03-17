IDF airstrikes eliminate 18 terrorists in Khan Yunis

Soldiers swiftly eliminated two terrorists loading military equipment on a motorcycle.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli troops continued operations in the central Gaza Strip, where over the past day approximately 18 terrorists were killed by sniper, shell, and aerial fire, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday morning.

During one of the strikes, soldiers identified and directed an air strike against four terrorists operating adjacent to the forces.

In addition, ground forces identified three terrorists entering a Hamas compound. Israeli aircraft eliminated the threat and struck the terrorist cell as they exited. Within a couple of minutes, a terrorist exiting another Hamas compound near the troops was hit by an airstrike.

In Khan Yunis, soldiers identified two terrorists loading military equipment on a motorcycle. Israeli aircraft eliminated the terrorists and two others who were advancing toward the troops

In a joint ground and Air Force activity, a military compound from which an anti-tank missile was fired at IDF troops was struck, as well as a terrorist operating adjacent to the forces.

Soldiers also seized weapons in Khan Yunis.

Khan Yunis is Gaza’s second largest city and regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

On the northern front, Israeli fighter jets struck a Hezbollah observation post in the Southern Lebanon area of Kfarkela on Saturday night.

Also overnight, several launches were identified from Lebanon toward the areas of Ghajar and Har Dov. The IDF struck the sources of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery struck an unspecified threat near the Southern Lebanese village of Maisat, on the border of the Golan Heights.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in Southern Lebanon in the area of Khiam in response to rocket fire towards the Israeli city of Akko.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead.