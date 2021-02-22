IDF apprehends Arab suspects in attempted car-ramming attack

The terror squad was apprehended in the village of Qabatia, north of Nablus, or Shechem.

By World Israel News Staff

Following joint IDF, Israel Security Agency (ISA) and Israeli Border Police operational and intelligence efforts, a terror squad suspected of carrying out an attempted car-ramming and shooting attack against IDF troops were apprehended days after the attempted attack.

The attempted attack occurred on Jan. 9, adjacent to the village of Ya’bad, west of Jenin, but the information of the terrorists’ capture days later was only cleared by the IDF for release on Monday.

Following ISA intelligence efforts and a large-scale operational effort conducted by the “Duvdevan” Unit, the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit and special forces in the Israeli Border Police, the terror squad was apprehended in the village of Qabatia, north of Nablus, or Shechem, a number of days after the attempted attack.

The investigation of the attempted attack revealed that the two assailants who were present in the vehicle had intended to shoot at IDF troops operating in the area.

The two assailants had arrived to the area with a loaded “Carlo” submachine gun, a locally made weapon, and had clearly intended to carry out an attack.

During the attempted attack, the assailant’s weapon fell from the vehicle and no shots were fired towards the troops. As the assailants fled the scene, the driver accelerated and hit one of the soldiers. The assailants’ vehicle was located in the area by IDF troops a few hours after the attempted terrorist attack.

The detention of the squad members was extended at the request of the military prosecution until Feb. 28 for the purpose of filing an indictment.