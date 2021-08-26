IDF cadet attacked in Galilee, prevents assailant from stealing rifle

“The cadet, who was alone at the time of the attack, responded in a quick and determined manner,” the IDF stated.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israel Police is investigating an assault on an IDF cadet that took place Wednesday night during navigation training in northern Israel, a statement by the IDF’s Spokesperson’s Unit read.

“During military training in the Lower Galilee region tonight, an IDF cadet was attacked by a suspect who tried to steal his weapon,” the statement added.

“The cadet, who was alone at the time of the attack, responded in a quick and determined manner and managed to prevent the suspect from getting a hold of his rifle.”

The suspect fled the scene after failing to grab the soldier’s rifle.

The cadet, currently in the IDF’s officers’ course, reported the incident to his commanders immediately and additional troops were dispatched to the area.

In February, a similar attack occurred in the same area, when two Arab suspects attacked an IDF soldier from an elite unit who was also on a navigating exercise in the north.

The soldier, who was alone during the navigation, struggled with the suspects and was lightly injured in his face. He was treated on the scene.

A few days later, the police arrested two suspects, aged 25, residents of the village of Ivtin. They were hiding out in an apartment near the village of Zabidat. They were found with ammunition in their possession.

________

TPS contributed to this report.