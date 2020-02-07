IDF captures Jerusalem car-ramming terrorist

An IDF combat soldier was severely injured in the attack. Another 11 soldiers were lightly hurt.

By World Israel News Staff

On Thursday evening, following extensive operational and intelligence efforts conducted with security forces, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the Israeli Police Counter Terrorism Unit and other special units, Israeli troops apprehended the terrorist who carried out the car-ramming attack in Jerusalem early that morning, the IDF said in a statement.

The terror attack took place near the First Station, an entertainment center located in the area of Liberty Bell Garden and not far from the King David Hotel in the Israeli capital. The soldiers, from the elite Golani Brigade, were on a “Heritage Tour” on their way to a swearing-in at the Western Wall.

“During the incident, a terrorist sped his car toward IDF soldiers who marched adjacent to the First Station in Jerusalem as part of a military activity,” said the IDF, adding that security forces were “pursuing the terrorist who escaped the scene.”

The terrorist, Sanad al-Turman, a 25-year-old resident of A-Tur, an Arab neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem, was arrested at the Gush Etzion Junction and transferred to security forces for further questioning. The IDF and the Israeli Police will continue operating in order to maintain the security in the area, to thwart terror attacks and to apprehend terrorists, the statement said.

According to the Shin Bet, al-Turman has no prior history of terrorist activity. His family claims the car-ramming was an accident, a claim that Israeli security denies.