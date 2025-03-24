IDF chief: ‘No choice—pressure must be increased’ on Hamas

As part of broader operations, the IDF has struck hundreds of Hamas targets across Gaza in recent days, aiming to degrade the group’s military capabilities.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

With the collapse of the ceasefire and renewed fighting in Gaza, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has called for an escalation against the Hamas terrorist group.

“Hamas is stalling for time—this is a strategy, not just a tactic,” Zamir said in security discussions, according to a Channel 12 News report on Monday. “The IDF’s actions are hurting them and causing instability, but they are not leading to the release of hostages. Therefore, we have no choice—we must increase the pressure.”

Meanwhile, the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) continued expanded military operations in Gaza on Sunday, targeting key Hamas operatives and infrastructure.

In a precision airstrike, Israeli forces eliminated a senior Hamas operative near Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. Hamas announced that Ismail Barhoum, a member of its political bureau, had been killed.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Barhoum was the target of the operation, describing him as “the new Hamas prime minister in Gaza, who replaced Issam Da’alis, the previous prime minister who was eliminated a few days ago,” and praised the successful strike. However, the military did not mention him by name, referring only to “a key terrorist” in Hamas.

⭕️A key Hamas terrorist who was operating from within the Nasser Hospital compound in Gaza was precisely struck. The strike was conducted following an extensive intelligence-gathering process and with precise munitions in order to mitigate harm to the surrounding environment as… pic.twitter.com/C3pZqlC6NO — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 23, 2025

The IDF emphasized that the attack was carried out following extensive intelligence gathering and with precision munitions to minimize collateral damage. “Hamas cynically exploits civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, for terrorist activities—violating international law,” an IDF statement read.

As part of broader operations, the IDF has struck hundreds of Hamas targets across Gaza in recent days, aiming to degrade the group’s military capabilities. Among the high-profile eliminations:

• Ahmad Salman ‘Awad Shamali, deputy commander of Hamas’s Gaza Brigade, who played a key role in planning and executing the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Shamali was responsible for military buildup and operational planning.

• Jamil ‘Amar Jamil Wadiya, commander of the Shuja’iyya Battalion, who had led Hamas forces in combat against Israeli troops and was involved in a 2011 anti-tank missile attack that killed an Israeli student.

🔴ELIMINATED: Deputy commander of Hamas' Gaza Brigade and the commander of Hamas' Shejaiya Battalion 🔺Deputy commander of Hamas' Gaza Brigade, Ahmad Salman ‘Awj Shimali, was responsible for operations, planning Hamas’ offensive strategy, and building the brigade’s force in… pic.twitter.com/pczmHTWZHL — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 23, 2025

In another major blow to Hamas leadership, an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza killed Salah Bardawil, a senior member of Hamas’s political bureau. Bardawil was a key figure in the organization’s strategic and military planning, and his death significantly impacts Hamas’s ability to coordinate attacks, according to the IDF.

🔴 Salah Bardawil, head of Hamas' planning and development office, was eliminated in southern Gaza. Bardawil served as a senior terrorist in Hamas' political bureau, and as part of his role, directed the strategic and military planning of Hamas. The IDF will continue to… pic.twitter.com/0JHGzOR8fQ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 23, 2025

The IDF also announced that the 36th Division has been redeployed to its Southern Command after completing maneuvers in Lebanon and extended operations on the northern front. T

he military is now reinforcing its presence along the Gaza border, with Home Front Command updating security directives. Katz approved moving border communities to a full operational alert level, including restrictions on public gatherings.

Israeli forces, led by the 252nd and 143rd Divisions, continue to expand the security perimeter inside Gaza, dismantling Hamas’s terrorist infrastructure. Air force and naval units are providing close support, targeting Hamas’s weapons facilities, rocket launchers and fighting positions.

“The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to operate against Hamas and eliminate threats to Israeli civilians,” the military stated.