IDF chief of staff enters quarantine

Kochavi enters quarantine a day after the prime minister also went into self-isolation.

By World Israel News Staff

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi entered quarantine on Tuesday after attending a meeting with a commander later diagnosed with coronavirus.

Ten days ago, on March 22, Kochavi, attended the meeting with the commanders of the liaison unit to local authorities of the Home Front Command. One of the commanders in reserve service was diagnosed Tuesday.

In accordance with the Ministry of Health’s guidelines, Kochavi will enter quarantine in his office until this weekend, and will continue his regular schedule thereafter.

“At this time, the Chief of the General Staff is not suffering any symptoms, is feeling well, and will be tested in the next few minutes,” the IDF reported at around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday Israel time.

The Commanding Officer of the Home Front Command and the Head of the Operations Directorate also attended the same meeting and will enter quarantine until the end of the week.

Kochavi enters quarantine a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did so after his adviser on ultra-Orthodox affairs Rivka Paluch tested positive for the disease.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced that Netanyahu will go into quarantine until the end of an epidemiological study which is expected to show that he wasn’t exposed to the coronavirus.

Pavluch is said to have only mild symptoms. Her husband also tested positive.

According to Health Ministry guidelines, a person exposed to the virus is supposed to go into quarantine for two weeks.

It’s not clear if the prime minister or chief of staff, given their senior positions, will be asked to stay isolated for that long a period.