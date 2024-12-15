IDF Chief responds to Syrian rebel leader’s accusation of Israeli ‘aggression’

IDF Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi, chief of the Southern Command, was prevented from entering an IDF base. (Flash90/Miriam Alster)

Halevi emphasized that the primary reason for the IDF’s actions in Syria was the protection of Israeli communities in the Golan Heights.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, during a situational assessment with other officers, sent a message to Syrian rebels that Israel had “no intention of managing Syria.”

The Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the 210th Division, BG Yair Palai, and additional commanders from the General Staff Forum were also present at the assessment.

He said, “We are taking action to prevent these terrorist elements from establishing themselves—extremist terrorists will not be allowed to set up camp near the border. We are not involved in what is happening in Syria, and we have no intention of managing Syria.”

“We are here to defend the border in the Golan Heights, including the northern Golan Heights and Mount Hermon. There was once an enemy state in this area, its army has collapsed, and now there is a threat that terrorist elements could reach this region.”

This is an implied response to criticism from Syrian rebel leader al-Julani who said, “Israel’s claims [about attacks in Syria] have weakened and no longer justify its recent violations.”

He said the IDF’s ground incursions into Syria “threaten unjustified escalation in the region.”

Al-Julani criticized “Israeli aggression” and claimed it violated the 1974 ceasefire agreement.

He also called for “firm and immediate measures” to get Israel out of Syria.

Halevy emphasized that Israel’s military operations were intended to protect border communities.

“We are firmly intervening in matters that affect the security of Israeli citizens here, in the communities of the Golan Heights behind us. We are doing so professionally, correctly, and with unwavering determination.”

Halevy continued, “In my view, the preparations along the border—from Mount Hermon to the tri-border area of Israel, Syria, and Jordan—are sound and well-executed. These preparations are designed to bring about significant changes.”

He concluded, “All necessary military resources are in place, and there is a strong buildup of forces. We have reserve soldiers, regular troops, full brigades, special units, and support from the General Staff in every direction. It’s essential to use all of this wisely.”