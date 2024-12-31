IDF eliminates Hamas Nukhba terrorist who led invasion of kibbutz Nir Oz

Not only did Sabah lead the invasion on Nir Oz, but they also launched many attacks against IDF troops.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The IDF and the IAF announced they eliminated the Nukhbah terrorist commander Abd al-Hadi Sabah, who led the invasion of Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, Arutz Sheva reports.

Abd al-Hadi Sabah was a Platoon commander in the Western Khan Younis Battalion who operated from a “humanitarian” area in Gaza.

Not only did Sabah lead the invasion on Nir Oz, but they also launched many attacks against IDF troops.

Before the strike that eliminated Sabah, the IDF said it took precautions to avoid civilian casualties using precise intelligence and aerial surveillance.

The IDF said in a statement, “The IDF and ISA will persist in targeting all terrorists involved in the brutal October 7 massacre.”

Representatives from Kibbutz Nir Oz said in a statement, “The elimination of the Nukhba platoon commander, responsible for leading the invasion of Nir Oz, is a step toward justice. However, true justice will only be realized when the hostages are safely returned home.”

The IDF and IAF have been successful in eliminating Nukhba terrorists who took part in the October 7th invasion and massacre.

In October, in a joint effort by the IDF, Israel’s security agency (Shin Bet), and the IAF, the commander in charge of the October 7 attack on the bomb shelter close to the Nova music festival was eliminated.

The IDF reported that Mohammad Abu Itiwi was a Nukhba commander in the Al Bureij Battalion of Hamas’s Central Camps Brigade.

Itiwi led the attack on the bomb shelter on Route 232 in the area of Re’im in southern Israel.

Itiwi led many other terror attacks against Israelis, and his name appears on a list of employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

In September, two brothers who were involved in Hamas’s October 7 massacre were eliminated in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The IDF reported that Suleiman Abu-Lafi and his brother, Abdullah, were killed in Rafah last week. Suleiman had been smuggling weapons and coordinating terror attacks in Judea and Samaria from Gaza. Abdullah was a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Both brothers participated in the October 7 attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border.

In a separate airstrike, another Hamas Nukhba Force commander, who also took part in the October 7 massacre, was killed.