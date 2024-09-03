IDF eliminates Nukhba terrorist who murdered Israeli man in front of his children

Ahmed Wadiyya was caught by the home’s security cameras coolly drinking soda from Gil Taasa’s refrigerator after the murder.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

The IDF eliminated Monday the Hamas commander who murdered Gil Ta’asa right in front of his sons’ eyes on October 7 and then coolly drank soda from the family refrigerator.

Ahmed Wadiyya was one of eight terrorists killed in an airstrike on a compound near the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, in a joint operation with the Shabak.

The IDF told Taasa’s relatives of his death, thereby closing a painful circle for the hero fire fighter’s family.

Wadiyya had headed a company of the elite Nukhba force on the day Israelis call “the Black Sabbath.” Paragliding over the Gazan border, he entered Netiv Ha’asara together with his men, and started hunting for Jews to kill.

Ta’asa (46) had woken with the rocket alarms that started wailing at 6:30 AM and bundled the two sons who were with him, Shay (12) and Koren (8), into the bomb shelter next to his home. He went back to the trailer to grab his gun when the moshav WhatsApp group informed him that there was also a terrorist infiltration.

He did not get a chance to use it, however, as he saw two terrorists approaching and then throwing a grenade into the shelter. He jumped on it right before it exploded, killing him immediately, but saving his sons’ lives, although they were left bleeding by the shrapnel.

Security cameras at the small house then caught Waddiya and the other terrorist taking the children into the kitchen, opening the fridge, and drinking the Coca Cola they found there for a few minutes.

This clip was made infamous when it was included in the documentary that the IDF made of some of the horrific brutalities that Hamas perpetrated on October 7, which was shown first to international journalists and then in several parliaments around the world.

In speaking to the press about their ordeal later, Koren said the terrorists had also grabbed his cellphone when he opened Google Translate to try and communicate with them. Instead, they opened Facebook to record what they had done to his father.

For unknown reasons, they only beat the boys before going on with their murder spree alongside the others in their group, killing 22 members of the moshav in all.

The boys managed to reach their mother’s home safely, and stayed there for hours until they were finally evacuated. Koren eventually lost an eye as a result of his injuries.

Ta’asa’s older son Ohr (16), was also murdered. He had gone to the Zikim Beach with friends that morning and none survived their encounter there with other Nukhba forces.