IDF fighter jets strike targets in Syria after rocket fire

By JNS

Israeli Air Force jets struck terrorist infrastructure in Syria overnight Saturday in response to projectiles launched towards the Israeli Golan Heights several hours earlier.

The military said that two projectiles landed in open fields, causing no injuries or damage.

The military did not elaborate on the nature of the targets in Syria.

Overnight Thursday, the military struck assets in Syria belonging to the group responsible for launching a drone that hit a school in Eilat the previous day.

The IDF did not reveal the name of the organization.

“The Syrian regime is fully responsible for all terror activity that is carried out from Syrian territory. The IDF will respond severely to any attempt to attack the territory of the State of Israel,” the IDF said in a statement Friday.

On Wednesday night, separate Israeli and U.S. airstrikes in Syria targeted Iranian proxies.

The U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that Israel had struck Hezbollah facilities near Damascus, as well as a Syrian air defense site. Israeli officials did not confirm the attacks.

A Pentagon official told reporters that U.S. aircraft struck a weapons warehouse belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in eastern Syria. The official said the strike triggered secondary explosions, suggesting the presence of weapons.

Last week, Israeli warplanes struck several sites in southern Syria in response to rocket fire on the Golan Heights.

The IDF said it struck the launchers responsible for the cross-border fire.

All of the projectiles launched from Syria landed in open areas, causing no injuries or damage.

Israeli airstrikes have repeatedly put Damascus and Aleppo airports out of service.

Israel has struck hundreds of targets in Syria in recent years as part of an effort to prevent Iranian military entrenchment in the country. However, Jerusalem rarely acknowledges these incidents.

Iran has in recent weeks boosted the presence of Shi’ite terror forces in Syria and also in Lebanon as backup for Hezbollah.

IDF spokespeople have consistently stated that Israel is closely monitoring developments to its north, northeast, and east amid the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.