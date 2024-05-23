IDF finds weapons in Rafah cemetery, one soldier seriously wounded in northern Gaza

The soldier was from the 97th Battalion and was rushed to the hospital after he was injured fighting terrorists during an intensive battle.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

As the IDF battled terrorists and uncovered weapons in a Rafah cemetery, one soldier was seriously wounded in northern Gaza.

The soldier was from the 97th Battalion and was rushed to the hospital after he was injured fighting terrorists during an intensive battle.

In Eastern Rafah, IDF troops of the 162nd Division and Givati Brigade eliminated terrorists firing at them after emerging from a tunnel shaft.

The IDF also identified four terrorists running out of a building, and they were neutralized by the IAF.

Soldiers also discovered stockpiles of weapons and launchers in a Rafa cemetery.

In Jabalya, The 401st Brigade discovered and disabled rocket launchers pointed at Israeli troops as they battled terrorists.

The 98th Division targeted terrorists and military buildings in joint operations with the IAF in central Jabalya.

Paratroopers discovered stockpiles of Kalshnikovs, grenades, and explosives.

Elsewhere in Gaza, the 99th Division, in joint operations with the IAF, killed a terror squad leader as well as terrorists who invaded Israel on October 7th.

Although US President Joe Biden initially expressed concerns about the IDF operating in Rafah, the US has since softened its position.

Washington was concerned about the 1.4 million Palestinians located in Rafah, but Israel announced that nearly a million have been evacuated from Rafah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized that operating in Rafah, where four of the remaining terror battalions are entrenched, is crucial to “total victory” over Hamas.

“It’s fair to say that the Israelis have updated their plans. They’ve incorporated many of the concerns we have expressed,” the Times of Israel quoted a US official saying of Israel.

“I have to say after coming out of Israel these past couple of days…it is pretty clear that the Israelis are taking those concerns seriously,” the official said.