IDF general: Next war will bring 2,000 missiles a day on Israel

The IDF’s Home Front commander says Israel’s citizenry will be the target in a future war.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Home Front Commander Gen. Uri Gordin gave a dire warning during an address at the B’Sheva Conference in Jerusalem on Monday regarding the threat awaiting Israel in the next war.

“In the next war the State of Israel is expected to absorb about 2,000 missiles and rockets that will be launched at it every day and will challenge all military and civilian systems alike,” Gordin said.

Israel faces missile threats on multiple fronts. In Lebanon, there are an estimated 150,000 missiles controlled by Hezbollah. The terror group is engaged in an ongoing effort to make its arsenal more precise.

Hamas is also working to build up its missile arsenal and routinely launches rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip.

In Iran, which has repeatedly threatened to bomb Israel out of existence, a new “missile city” was just announced. It also has started enriching uranium, a key ingredient in nuclear weapons.

Gordin, who assumed his command in 2020, said that the missile option is one Israel’s enemies will turn to because they can’t beat Israel on the battlefield.

“Therefore, they are trying to transfer the battle to the second front, which is our home – physical damage to cities, towns and villages and damage to our spirit through psychological warfare. They must understand that even on the house front they will meet a determined and cohesive iron fist,” Gordin said.

Gordin has addressed the danger from missiles before. In a Maariv interview in Sept. 2020, he said Hezbollah has “created a powerful threat to Israel in the field of rockets and missiles… This is a rocket quantity that no country in Europe has, and these are very significant capabilities that will meet us if war breaks out.”

“There is no doubt that if a war breaks out, the Home Front will be very involved in it, because that is what our enemies have chosen,” Gordin told Maariv.

“This is worrying, so we take a lot of action, some of it in the area of ​​protection. We have many defensive programs, some launched, some less so.”