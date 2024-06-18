IDF generals approve battle plan for all-out war with Lebanon

The IDF said it was “accelerating the readiness of the forces on the ground.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The head of the IDF’s Northern Command Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin and Operations Directorate Chief Maj. Gen. Oded Basiuk approved battle plans, should Israel engage in an all-out war with Lebanon.

After nearly daily strikes on the border between Lebanon and Israel, the IDF has created a battle plan should diplomacy between Israel and Lebanon fail.

The IDF announced that “operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were approved” and it was “accelerating the readiness of the forces on the ground.”

Recently, Hezbollah attacks against Israel have been escalating, and to add to the threat, the terror group published drone footage from strategic sites in northern Israel on Tuesday.

The footage from reconnaissance drones, which lasted roughly 10 minutes, showed the port of Haifa, an Israeli naval base, and other crucial sites.

Hezbollah has increased the number of explosive-laden drones sent into Israel, some of which have sparked destructive wildfires.

On Tuesday, Israel’s military shot down Hezbollah drones over Western Galilee.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz declared Hezbollah would be eliminated in the event of a “total war.”

“We are very close to the moment when we will decide to change the rules of the game against Hezbollah and Lebanon,” Katz said in a statement.

“In a total war, Hezbollah will be destroyed and Lebanon will be hit hard,” he said.

Amos Hochstein, U.S. President Joe Biden’s special Mideast envoy, visited Beirut on Tuesday after a meeting with Israeli leaders to de-escalate tensions between the two countries.

Hochstein said, “The situation on the border between Israel and Lebanon is dangerous. Civilians are being harmed, and their property is being damaged.”

He added, “Calm at the border would allow residents to return to southern Lebanon and northern Israel.”

Displaced residents of the northern border region say they won’t return to their homes unless the Hezbollah’s military capabilities are crippled by an IDF operation.

Since October 7th, over 200,000 Israelis have been displaced from their homes in the north and the south.