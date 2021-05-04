IDF hunt for drive-by shooter continues, potential suspects apprehended

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi visits at the scene of Sunday's shooting attack at Tapuah Junction, south of Nablus, May 3, 2021. (Flash90/Sraya Diamant)

The IDF, Israel Security Agency or Shin Bet, and the Israeli Police Counter Terrorism Unit (“Yamam”) continue their efforts to apprehend the terrorists who committed the shooting attack.

By World Israel News Staff

IDF troops apprehended a number of suspects in the Judea and Samaria region in connection with Sunday’s drive-by shooting in which three Israeli civilians were injured at Tapuach Junction. In addition, the vehicle suspected of being used by the terrorists to carry out the terror attack was confiscated.

The suspects and the vehicle, which had been torched, were transferred to security forces.

The IDF, Israel Security Agency or Shin Bet, and the Israeli Police Counter Terrorism Unit (“Yamam”) continue their efforts to apprehend the terrorists who committed the shooting attack.

The Israelis wounded in the attack were yeshiva students. Two were seriously injured and one lightly. One is reported to be in critical condition.

IDF Chief-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Kochavi visited the site of the attack on Monday. He met the team of troops who fired at the terrorist vehicle and praised their performance.

Subsequently, the Chief of the General Staff conducted a situational assessment, during which the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, Brig. Gen. Yaniv Alaluf, surveyed the deployment of forces in the sector in light of recent events.

Kochavi said, “The IDF is doing everything necessary to protect our citizens and ensure stability during a volatile and challenging period.

“The response to the event was good, but the results were not good enough. We would have liked a different result – that one of the seven bullets fired had killed the terrorist.

“We have reinforced troops in the area and will continue to operate to thwart terrorism.”