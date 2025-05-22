IDF intercepts second Houthi missile hours after earlier launch from Yemen

People take cover as siren warns of incoming missile fired from Yemen, on the train in Jerusalem, May 13, 2025. (Photo by Dor Pazuelo/Flash90)

Earlier this month, the Houthis threatened a full aerial blockade of Israel after firing a missile that impacted near Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport.

By JNS

Israeli air defenses intercepted a second missile from Yemen on Thursday, hours after a similar projectile was downed, as Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists ramp up their aerial assault on the Jewish state.

The latest missile was detected shortly before noon, triggering sirens in Jerusalem, the Dead Sea area and surrounding communities.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed that the missile was intercepted and alerts sounded “in accordance with protocol.” No injuries or damage were reported.

Earlier, another Houthi-launched missile was intercepted by Israeli aerial defense systems. The attack triggered air-raid sirens across central Israel, including in Tel Aviv, sending millions of civilians rushing to bomb shelters around 3 a.m. local time.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The Iranian-backed Houthis, who have escalated their attacks on Israel in recent weeks, also launched a missile at Israel early on Sunday. That projectile was similarly intercepted by IDF air defenses.

Earlier this month, the Houthis threatened a full aerial blockade of Israel after firing a missile that impacted near Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport.

In retaliation, Israel has carried out strikes on Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen used for arms transfers.

Targeted locations have included Sanaa International Airport, as well as the ports of Hodeidah and Salif, which the IDF says have been used to facilitate the movement of weapons.

Dorothy Shea, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, censured Houthi terrorists for their attacks on Israel and for threatening international maritime trade as part of her remarks on Tuesday to the world body.

“At President Trump’s direction, the United States took punishing action to defend freedom of navigation against the Houthis,” she stated.

“Under pressure, the Houthis have backed down from attacking American ships, but they will face further punishing strikes if they attack U.S. vessels again. We condemn their continued attacks on Israel and support Israel’s right to respond.”

Last week, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned, “If the Houthis continue to fire missiles at the State of Israel, they will suffer painful blows—and the heads of the terrorist group will also be hit. We will defend ourselves with strength against any enemy.”