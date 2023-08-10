IDF kills Al-Aqsa Brigades commander who shot at them near Nablus

A Jericho man was arrested last week on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack.

By JNS

Israeli forces shot and killed a commander of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades who fired on them during operational activities overnight near Shechem (Nablus), Israeli media reported on Thursday.

The reports said that the terrorist was Amir Khalifa, 27, from the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, a generic term for armed terror squads active in Judea and Samaria.

The Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said that Khalifa was killed in the village of Zawata northwest of Nablus while Channel 12 said that he was killed in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp north of the city.

Palestinian sources cited Khalifa’s brother as saying he had been wanted for the past two years.

The IDF said in a statement only that Israeli forces had returned fire after being shot at during an operation in Shechem, and that “hits were identified.”

Israeli forces arrested three terror suspects during overnight operations throughout Judea and Samaria, according to the military.

Terrorists stoned soldiers in Beit Rima, Dura al-Qar’ and Beit Awa.

The IDF also reported that in the early hours of Thursday, shots were fired from Palestinian territory towards the Jewish village of Bat Hefer. No damage or casualties were reported.

Also on Thursday, police revealed that special forces arrested a 21-year-old Jericho resident last week who was suspected of planning a terrorist attack.

The Israel Police’s Unit 33, an elite intelligence-oriented undercover unit, detained the suspect with the cooperation of the IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet). He was arrested at his home along with other suspects, according to police.