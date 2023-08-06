IDF kills and maims Palestinian children for organ harvesting, new Princeton course teaches

The IDF has “shown a demonstrable pattern over decades of sparing life, of shooting to maim rather than to kill,” the reading material says.

By World Israel News Staff

A book claiming that the IDF harvests organs of Palestinians is part of the required reading material of a new humanities course at Princeton University, taught by anthropologist Satyel Larson from the university’s Near Eastern Studies Department, Ynet reports.

The Healing Humanities: The Right to Maim, which alleges that Israel is “supplementing its right to kill with the right to maim,” is included in a syllabus for the course this coming fall, the report says.

The book is authored by Prof. Jasbir Puar, who serves as head of the Gender Studies program at Rutgers University in New Jersey. In her lectures about Israel to students across the U.S., Puar has consistently accused Israel of ethnic cleansing Palestinians and has claimed that the IDF snatches the bodies of Palestinian children that are then “mined for organs for scientific research.”

According to the book, released in 2017, “The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have shown a demonstrable pattern over decades of sparing life, of shooting to maim rather than to kill. This is ostensibly a humanitarian practice, leaving many civilians ‘permanently disabled’ in an occupied territory of destroyed hospitals, rationed medical supplies, and scarce resources.”

Many Palestinian children were murdered for that purpose, Puar alleges.

For example, “Several scholars have been tracing maiming as a deliberate biopolitical tactic on the part of Israel in the occupation of Palestine,” Puar told a panel on ecological feminism at Dartmouth University, the Ynet article said.

“Medical personnel in both Gaza and the West Bank reported mounting evidence of shoot-to-cripple practices of the IDF, more accurately called the Israeli Occupation Forces, noting an increasing shift from using traditional means such as tear gas and rubber bullets, rubber-coated metal to disperse crowds to firing at knees, femurs or aiming for their vital organs,” she said.

The course “has zero value…just gives a lot of third-rate professors a platform from which to indoctrinate students into left-wing ideologies,” said Professor Jason Hill from the University of DePaul in Chicago, according to Ynet.

The StopAntisemitism organization has ranked Princeton University as one of the most antisemitic academic institutions in the U.S.