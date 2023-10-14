IDF kills arch-terrorist behind October 7 massacre, readies for war with Hamas on 3 fronts

An Israeli soldier flashes a V-sign from an armored personnel carrier (APC) enroute towards the border with Gaza, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Ali Qadi was freed as part of the prisoner swap during the Gilad Shalit exchange deal.

By World Israel News Staff

The IDF killed a Hamas military commander responsible for leading the massacre last Saturday that claimed the lives of over 1,300 Israelis, the IDF said hours after it announced it would strike Gaza “from air, sea and land.”

Ali Qadi, a notorious figure with a history of terror-related activities and head of the so-called “Nakba Force”, was targeted by an IDF drone, operating under the precise intelligence provided by the Shin Bet and AMAN (Military Intelligence Directorate). His criminal resume includes the abduction and killing of Israeli citizens, leading to his arrest in 2005. Qadi regained his freedom as part of the prisoner swap during the Gilad Shalit exchange deal.

The IDF also announced its plans to “broaden the scope of the offensive,” detailing a “range of aggressive operational plans.” These strategies involve a “joint and synchronized attack from air, sea, and land.”

As of Saturday, the IDF destroyed 1,000 key Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip. The operation has also led to the elimination of a significant number of Hamas operatives, particularly members of Qadi’s Nakba Force. The military also confirmed the targeted killing of Merad Abu Merad, the terrorist in charge of Hamas’s aerial division and another key player in orchestrating the massacre.

The IDF called on 600,000 residents of Gaza to evacuate southward for their safety ahead of a ground incursion.

IDF Brigadier General Daniel Hagari stressed that that the planned IDF operations in the region are aimed at strategic Hamas installations, often shielded by the civilian population through a network of tunnels and bunkers beneath residential areas and inside civilian structures in Gaza City.

“We didn’t put those civilians there. They are not our enemy. We are not trying to kill or injure any civilians. We are fighting against Hamas. That needs to be abundantly clear. We are targeting their infrastructure – wherever it is,” IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said on X.