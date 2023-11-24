IDF kills command of Hamas naval forces on eve of ceasefire

Amar Abu Jalalah and another senior Hamas naval official killed Thursday, hours before ceasefire went into effect.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli military announced late Thursday night that it has killed Amar Abu Jalalah, the commander of the Hamas terror organization’s naval operations in Khan Younis.

In a statement, the IDF said that Abu Jalalah and another member of Hamas’ naval operations were eliminated, ahead of the looming ceasefire with the terror organization, which went into effect at 7:00 a.m. Friday.

“Amar Abu Jalalah was a senior operative in Hamas’ naval forces and involved in directing several terror attacks by sea that were thwarted by the IDF,” an army spokesperson said.

On the eve of he ceasefire, the IDF also demolished a major terror tunnel running underneath the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip launched a barrage of rockets at towns in southwestern Israel early Friday morning, less than three hours before the ceasefire went into effect.

The ceasefire is slated to last for four days, but may be extended to a maximum of ten days.

Fifty Israeli captives are slated to be released during the initial four days, with 150 jailed Arab terrorists being granted early release in exchange.

Twelve to thirteen captives will be freed each day, starting at 4:00 p.m. Friday, with 36-39 jailed terrorists from Jerusalem or Judea and Samaria being transferred to the International Red Cross before being released.