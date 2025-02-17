IDF nabs terrorists, seizes weapons and cash in Judea and Samaria

During another operation in the Ephraim Brigade area of responsibility, which covers the Tulkarem and Qalqilya sectors in western Samaria, forces arrested a terrorism suspect and seized an M-16 rifle and two handguns.

By JNS

Israeli security forces arrested Palestinian terrorists while seizing arms and funds during overnight raids throughout Judea and Samaria on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police “continue to operate throughout Judea and Samaria to thwart terrorism in order to maintain the security of the citizens of the State of Israel,” the army said on Monday.

In Deir Abu Mash’al, 15 miles west of Ramallah and close to the Samaria security barrier across from Ben-Gurion International Airport, troops detained seven suspects. Meanwhile, in Al-Arroub, near Bethlehem in Judea, two were arrested.

At the same time, Israel’s security agencies continue “Operation Iron Wall” to thwart terror in the northern part of Samaria, the IDF said.

“Overnight, forces located and confiscated a number of weapons in Jenin, and destroyed a number of explosive devices in Tulkarem,” according to the military.

During another operation in the Ephraim Brigade area of responsibility, which covers the Tulkarem and Qalqilya sectors in western Samaria, forces arrested a terrorism suspect and seized an M-16 rifle and two handguns.

In the Arab village of Osarin, located near Nablus in the IDF’s Samaria Brigade deployment area, one wanted terrorist was arrested.

The Israeli government recorded thousands of Palestinian terrorist attacks against Jews in 2024—including many in Judea and Samaria.

Earlier this month, the IDF expanded “Operation Iron Wall,” saying it plans to form a new battalion that will remain in Jenin and Tulkarem after the counter-terrorism operation.

In January, an unnamed senior security force told Israel’s Channel 14 News broadcaster that the large-scale campaign against Iranian-backed terrorist organizations in northern Samaria could take several months.

“When it ends, the terror camps will cease to exist. What we did in Gaza, we will do to them as well; we will leave them in ruins,” the source said.