IDF preparing for major operations in Judea and Samaria

As thousands of terrorists to be released to Judea and Samaria, IDF readying to crack down on terror.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli military is gearing up for “significant operations” in Judea and Samaria, following a ceasefire with Hamas that will free thousands of Palestinian terrorists from prison and return them to the region.

“Along with the intense defense preparations in the Gaza Strip, we must be prepared for significant operations in Judea and Samaria in the coming days in order to preempt and catch the terrorists before they reach our civilians,” IDF Chief of Staff Herzi HaLevi said in remarks published by the military.

Halevi also added that the IDF’s senior leadership must “formulate plans for the continuation of the fighting, both in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.”

Nearly 2,000 terrorists are currently slated for release during the ceasefire, including some of the masterminds of the deadliest Palestinian terror attacks in Israeli history.

Mohammed Abu Warda, who is currently serving 48 life sentences for his involvement in a series of bus bombings during the Second Intifada, is expected to be released within the next month.

Zakaria Zubeidi, the commander of the Al Aqsa Marytrs’ Brigade in Jenin who successfully escaped Gilboa Prison in 20212, is also set to be freed.

Since October 7th, 2023, Israel has been fighting a war on multiple fronts, enduring attacks originating from Gaza, Judea and Samaria, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Yemen.

With a ceasefire appearing to hold in Gaza and Lebanon, Syria focused on its internal struggles, and the Iranian axis weakened, the IDF is likely shifting its focus to Judea and Samaria.

Iran has long worked to instigate violence and unrest within Judea and Samaria, with Tehran working to smuggle weapons to terrorists based in Palestinian Authority-controlled territory.

Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has referred to the Gaza ceasefire as a “temporary pause,” President Donald Trump has stressed that he expects a permanent end to the fighting.