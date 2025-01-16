WATCH: IDF arrests 50 suspects in Judea and Samaria raids

Over the past week, 10 terrorists were killed in precision airstrikes in Jenin, and more than 50 suspects were apprehended by IDF troops.

Over the past week, IDF, ISA and Israel Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities throughout Judea and Samaria. Over the past week, the IAF and ISA eliminated over ten terrorists in two airstrikes in Jenin. This week, Israeli Security Forces operated throughout the… pic.twitter.com/N8pwLXAhHa — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) January 16, 2025