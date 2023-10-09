IDF shells terrorists in Lebanon as death toll rises to 900

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen near the Israeli border with Lebanon, on October 9, 2023. (David Cohen/Flash90)

After terrorist infiltration into Israel, mortar fire, and border clashes, IDF shells southern Lebanon, as death toll from Hamas invasion tops 900.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The death toll from Gaza’s surprise invasion of southern Israel rose topped 900 Monday night, while the number of wounded rose to 2,616.

The IDF announced Monday night that it has completed the evacuation of border towns near the Gaza frontier, and has completely cleared out all terrorists from the town of Be’eri, one of the communities hardest hit by the invasion.

Israeli warplanes continue to pound terrorist positions across the Gaza Strip, where the number of casualties now stands at 576, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, released a statement Monday night, threatening to execute all of the roughly 100 Israelis held captive in Gaza if the air campaign is not immediately halted.

“All of the captives will be killed one by one if the Israeli aggression against the homes of Palestinian civilians in Gaza continues.”

“From this hour, any targeting of our people in the safety of their homes, without warning, will be met with the execution of civilian hostages, which will be broadcast with video and audio.”

Meanwhile, tensions are rising on Israel’s northern border, following mortar attacks from Lebanon and a terrorist infiltration by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad organization.

Hezbollah, a proxy of Iran which has been implicated in helping Hamas carry out the October 7th invasion, castigated Israel for its retaliatory air campaign against Hamas, warning of a possible outbreak of full hostilities.

While the IDF managed to eliminate four terrorists, six soldiers were wounded during the clashes, including one listed in serious condition.

Israeli artillery shelled terrorist positions along the border in southern Lebanon following the infiltration.