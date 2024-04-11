IDF soldier finds seder plate in Khan Younis

Any information regarding the owners of the seder plate should be sent to [email protected].

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

IDF soldiers have announced that they have found a seder plate in Gaza that they believe was looted from a home in southern Israel on October 7th.

About two months ago, troops found the seder plate in a building where they were staying in Khan Younis.

Since then, they have been traveling with the plate and believe it may have been stolen by terrorists from the kibbutzim during the October 7th massacre.

If you have any information regarding the owners of the seder plate, please contact us at [email protected] and we will notify the soldier who currently has the plate for safe-keeping.