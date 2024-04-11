IDF soldier finds seder plate in Khan Younis April 11, 2024 Seder plate found in Khan Younis (X screenshot)(X screenshot)IDF soldier finds seder plate in Khan Younis Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/idf-soldier-finds-seder-plate-in-khan-younis/ Email Print Any information regarding the owners of the seder plate should be sent to [email protected].By Vered Weiss, World Israel NewsIDF soldiers have announced that they have found a seder plate in Gaza that they believe was looted from a home in southern Israel on October 7th.About two months ago, troops found the seder plate in a building where they were staying in Khan Younis. Since then, they have been traveling with the plate and believe it may have been stolen by terrorists from the kibbutzim during the October 7th massacre.If you have any information regarding the owners of the seder plate, please contact us at [email protected] and we will notify the soldier who currently has the plate for safe-keeping. SEDER PLATE FOUND IN…GAZAIDF soldiers found this Seder plate in an apartment in Khan Yunis. They believe it was looted by Gazans from a home in Israel on 10.7. The soldiers would like to return it. If you know the owner of this Seder plate, please send me a private message. pic.twitter.com/FdEAkvvT3n— Dov Lipman (@DovLipman) April 9, 2024Read 'Nothing can justify Hamas' Oct. 7th horror' - UN chief Khan YounisOctober 7th massacreseder plate