IDF soldier injured in Palestinian car-ramming attack

An Israeli soldier at the site of a car-ramming attack near Mevo Dothan, March 16, 2018. (Flash90/Meir Vaknin)

Palestinian driver apprehended after trying to flee the scene.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

An IDF soldier was injured in a suspected car-ramming attack at the Halamish Junction in Samaria on Tuesday evening.

The Palestinian driver of the car was detained by Israeli security forces after initially trying to flee.

The 19-year-old soldier was given first aid by Magen David Adom medics and airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Initial Hebrew reports said the soldier, who is in the Givati Infantry Brigade, was moderately injured.