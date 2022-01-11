IDF soldier injured in Palestinian car-ramming attack

Palestinian driver apprehended after trying to flee the scene.
By David Hellerman, World Israel News
An IDF soldier was injured in a suspected car-ramming attack at the Halamish Junction in Samaria on Tuesday evening.
The Palestinian driver of the car was detained by Israeli security forces after initially trying to flee.
The 19-year-old soldier was given first aid by Magen David Adom medics and airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
Initial Hebrew reports said the soldier, who is in the Givati Infantry Brigade, was moderately injured.