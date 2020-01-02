IDF soldier thwarts stabbing attack at Gush Etzion junction

Israeli military on the scene at the Gush Etzion junction after a previous attack. (FLASH90/Gershon Elinson)

Israeli forces stopped a stabbing attack southwest of Bethlehem on Thursday.

By Benjamin Kerstein, The Algemeiner

According to the Israeli news site Walla, a 15-year-old Palestinian male exited a taxi at a main road junction in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, south of Jerusalem.

The terrorist then ran toward a soldier, who shot him in the leg, disarmed him and placed him under arrest.

The assailant was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem for treatment.

There were no Israeli casualties in the incident.

The head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Shlomo Neeman, praised the soldier for his swift action.

“For us, this is another warning sign that our enemies do not rest for a moment and are trying to harm settlement and settlers,” he said. “Our determined answer is that we came here to stay forever and every attempt to hurt us will meet with more and more settlement.”